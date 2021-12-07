 Skip to main content
AP

Poland to require vaccine shots for teachers, medics, police

Poland to require vaccine shots for teachers, medics, police

A person is administered a vaccination against COVID-19 in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday Nov. 26, 2021. Poland is facing skyrocketing COVID-19 infections and deaths but for now the government does not plan any new lockdowns or other restrictions.

 Czarek Sokolowski

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is introducing mandatory vaccinations by March 1 for teachers, medical workers, and uniformed security workers like police, the military, firefighters and security guards.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Tuesday that after March 1, vaccination will be a condition for performing jobs in these sectors. He said amid a continuing high level of daily new infections, Poland was following in the footsteps of Germany and Austria in requiring vaccine jabs for these three professional groups.

He said starting Dec. 15, the number of guests at hotels, restaurants, eateries, theaters and churches is being reduced to 30% capacity from the current 50%, while discos and nightclubs will be closed.

Poland, a nation of 38 million, is seeing around 20,000 new infections a day and has had over 86,000 COVID-19 patients die in the pandemic.

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

