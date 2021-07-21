 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Poland's divided parliament chooses ombudsman at 6th attempt
0 Comments
AP

Poland's divided parliament chooses ombudsman at 6th attempt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s divided parliament on Wednesday endorsed a human rights lawyer as the nation’s next ombudsman, ending months of political tug-of-war over the sensitive position.

In a vote after the ruling right-wing party waived its reservations, the upper house, or Senate, overwhelmingly approved Marcin Wiacek to be the country's next human rights commissioner - an independent role that the conservative government would like to control.

Earlier this month Wiacek was approved by the lower house, in the chamber’s sixth vote on an issue that for months had driven a wedge between the ruling party and the opposition.

The approval came after the ruling Law and Justice party waved its earlier reservations against Wiacek. Four other candidates had been rejected, one of them twice.

Wiacek, 39, heads the human rights department at Warsaw University. He succeeds Adam Bodnar, who was unpopular with the government for raising issues with it and trying to block some of its decisions.

Bodnar's term ended last week, as a result of a ruling by a top court, where the government has placed many loyalists.

In his first statement after the Senate's approval, Wiacek said he is an “independent” person who favors resolving disputes with the European Union.

He said he is in favor of heeding a recent ruling by the European Court of Justice ordering the Polish parliament to stop disciplining judges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wild footage shows a 'dust devil' caught on video in a British field

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
SKorea removes banners at Olympic village after IOC ruling
World

SKorea removes banners at Olympic village after IOC ruling

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Olympic committee said Saturday it removed banners at the Olympic athletes’ village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan after the International Olympic Committee ruled they were provocative.

+7
Chinese pop star dumped by brands over sex complaint
World

Chinese pop star dumped by brands over sex complaint

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — A popular Chinese-Canadian singer, Kris Wu, has lost endorsement and other deals with at least 10 brands including Porsche and Bulgari after a teen-ager accused him of having sex with her while she was drunk.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News