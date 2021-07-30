Poland's president sees need for law change after EU censure

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Friday he sees the need for changes to his country's law on disciplining judges, in a significant shift in tone on an issue that has brought a tense and drawn-out spat with European Union authorities.

Duda was commenting on letters from the head of Poland’s top court appealing to him and other senior figures to initiate changes that would remove flaws in Polish legislation and bring it into line with EU law.

Duda told state agency PAP that he agreed with the court president and that “everything indicates that legislative changes will be needed.”

He insisted on the importance of a system of disciplining judges, but said the judges should be confident that it is “really transparent, fair and honest.”

His words struck a different tone from government's insistence in recent years that the disciplinary procedures were only for the good of the judiciary and that the EU had no say on the organization of Poland's or any other EU member's justice system.

Four letters written to Duda, to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and to the speakers of the two parliament chambers by the Supreme Court's first president, Judge Malgorzata Manowska, asking for changes to the law, were published on the court's website Friday.