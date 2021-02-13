Poland's ruling coalition member opposes new media tax

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A junior partner in Poland’s ruling right-wing coalition says it will not back a controversial advertising tax on the media, revealing cracks in the governing bloc.

The declaration late Friday by the Agreement party means the ruling coalition would be short of votes in parliament to pass the proposed legislation that critics — at home and abroad — say would undermine Poland's press freedom and variety.

“In our opinion (the tax) may bring many negative effects to Poland's businesses, media and the people,” and Agreement “sees no possibility of giving its backing to the law in its current shape,” the party said in a statement.

The message reveals disagreements within the conservative coalition of the Law and Justice party and two small parties that has been in power since 2015 and is in its second term.

The government argues that the tax, linked to the size of companies, would level out the chances between big and small media companies and would make communications giants like Google, Facebook, Apple or Amazon pay their fair share. It says some 800 million zlotys ( $215 million) from this “solidarity” tax would bolster state finance badly strained by the coronavirus pandemic and would go toward health care and culture.