Poland's Senate confirms new ombudsman after long standoff

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Senate endorsed a human rights lawyer Wednesday as the nation’s next ombudsman, ending months of political tug-of-war over the sensitive position.

In a vote facilitated by the right-wing ruling party waiving its objections, senators overwhelmingly approved Marcin Wiacek to be the country's next human rights commissioner - an independent role that the conservative government would like to control.

Lawmakers in the lower house of Poland's divided parliament, the Sejm, approved Wiacek's appointment earlier this month in the chamber’s sixth vote on an issue that for months drove a wedge between the ruling party and the opposition, creating a stalemate.

The ombudsman’s office is an independent institution that safeguards the civil rights of individuals, can represent them in disputes with government authorities and has the power to obtain reversals of some state decisions.

The Senate’s confirmation came after the ruling Law and Justice party withdrew its reservations about Wiacek. Four other candidates had been rejected, one of them twice.

Wiacek, 39, heads the human rights department at Warsaw University. He succeeds Adam Bodnar, who was unpopular with the government for raising issues with it and trying to block some of its decisions.