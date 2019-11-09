New challenge for Bolivian president as police abandon posts

Gen. Williams Kaliman, the military chief, said Saturday that the military had no plans to intervene.

"We'll never confront the people among whom we live. We guarantee peaceful co-existence," Kaliman said. "This is a political problem and it should be resolved within that realm."

A list of demands from dissident police officers included better working conditions, the resignation of their commander and guarantees that they won't be used as a political "instrument of any government."

The spectacle of police leaving their positions outside the presidential palace was an ominous development for Morales.

At a news conference at the military base, Morales appealed to Bolivia's political factions to hold talks. He said the four parties that received the most votes in the nine-candidate election should sit down with "an open agenda to pacify Bolivia."

Carlos Mesa, the main opposition leader and a former president who finished second in the Oct. 20 vote, promptly rejected the suggestion.

"I have nothing to negotiate with Evo Morales, who has lost all grip on reality," Mesa said.