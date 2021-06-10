Police at nerve center in The Hague share Euro 2020 intel

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Policing a 24-team soccer tournament in 11 cities scattered across 10 countries was always going to be tough even before the coronavirus pandemic compounded the challenges facing law enforcement authorities overseeing the European Championship.

Europol, the European Union police agency, has created a nerve center of about 40 police liaison officers from 22 nations for the tournament, which opens Friday in Rome and ends on July 11 at Wembley Stadium in London.

“The current Euro 2020 championship is of an unprecedented complexity," Europol executive director Catherine De Bolle said Thursday.

“It is the first ever championship organized by 10 different countries instead of only one or two, as we had seen in past editions,” De Bolle said. "It is also the first large-scale event organized during the COVID-19 pandemic related to sports. And all this, of course, presents important security challenges.”

In Europol's main meeting room near the North Sea beaches of The Hague, liaison officers are working together to counter any threats that emerge by instantly sharing intelligence.