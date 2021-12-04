 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police get complaints over U.K. leader's festive parties

  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Britain's opposition Labour Party has raised complaints to police about Christmas parties held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's staff in his office last year in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

The reports surfaced as many in the U.K. and elsewhere are increasingly concerned about festive parties and socializing over Christmas this year amid the spread of the new omicron variant.

Labour lawmakers wrote to London's Metropolitan Police asking them to investigate reports that two parties were held at No. 10 Downing Street in the run-up to last Christmas at a time when people were banned from socializing indoors with anyone not in their household.

The police force said Saturday that it was aware of “widespread reporting" of “alleged breaches of health protection regulations” at a government building last November and December. It said although it did not routinely investigate “retrospective” breaches of COVID-19 regulations, it was considering the complaints.

People are also reading…

The Daily Mirror reported on Tuesday that Johnson's team held a festive party ahead of last Christmas, while London was under strict COVID-19 restrictions. It also reported that Johnson gave a speech at a packed going-away party for a senior aide last November, when the country was under lockdown.

The paper said each party had 40 or 50 people crammed into the room.

“If these events did take place, it implies that there is one rule for the government and another for everyone else,” Labour lawmaker Barry Gardiner said.

Johnson has not denied the events took place but said no rules were broken, although he did not elaborate when pressed.

Britain's government this week reintroduced mandatory mask-wearing in shops and on public transport, after scrapping almost all coronavirus restrictions and social distancing rules in the summer.

Some scientists — including Jenny Harries, head of the U.K. Health Security Agency — have warned that people should not socialize over the upcoming holidays unless necessary. But Johnson has maintained that the government will not change its guidance about “how people should be living their lives," and said people should not cancel events like parties and school nativity plays.

———

Follow all AP stories about the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several thousand people rallied in Belgrade on Sunday in another environmental protest, a day after demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in different parts of Serbia and scuffled with riot police who formed cordons to try to stop them.

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread.

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.

Poland restricts access to area bordering Belarus till March

Poland restricts access to area bordering Belarus till March

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski on Tuesday applied freshly adopted regulations and declared an area along the nation's border with Belarus off-limits to everyone except residents and people who live, work or study in the designated no-access zone.

Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally

Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — From appliance stores in the United States to food markets in Hungary and gas stations in Poland, rising consumer prices fueled by high energy costs and supply chain disruptions are putting a pinch on households and businesses worldwide.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News