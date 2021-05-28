Police in North Macedonia break up Taiwanese criminal ring

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they have broken up a Taiwanese crime ring that had lured unsuspecting Taiwanese workers to the country and forced them to work in slave-like conditions to commit telephone fraud targeting people in Taiwan.

A police statement Friday said authorities acted after receiving a tip-off from Taiwanese authorities last November about a crime ring operating in several countries, including North Macedonia. It said the suspects had been under surveillance since April.

Raids on several locations near the capital Skopje on May 7 uncovered 39 Taiwanese people who were identified as victims of enforced labor, police said. Another nine Taiwanese, all in their mid-20s, have since been arrested on an international arrest warrant as suspected ring organizers.

Police spokesperson Toni Angelovski told The Associated Press that the organizers arrived in the country in November, and the victims began arriving successively from November until April.

According to Angelovski, the victims were lured with promises of work. Most didn't know what the nature of their jobs would be until they arrived.