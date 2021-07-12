Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

Though British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves,” he has faced criticism for emboldening those booing the England team for taking a knee before their matches to protest against racial injustice.

Last month, Johnson's spokesman said the prime minister is “more focused on action rather than gestures.” That comment led to widespread criticism that Johnson was effectively encouraging those booing to carry on. Three days later, his spokesman changed tack, saying the prime minister “respects the right of all people to peacefully protest and make their feelings known about injustices” and that he wanted to to cheer the team on and "not boo.”

England coach Gareth Southgate described the abuse directed at the players as “unforgivable.”

“We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together, in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody and so that togetherness has to continue,” Southgate said Monday.

Gary Neville, a former Manchester United player and now a TV commentator, said he wasn't surprised that the three players who missed their penalties were targeted for racist abuse and called out Johnson.