Police raid apartments of Moscow student magazine editors

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police on Wednesday morning raided the Moscow apartments of several editors of DOXA, an online student magazine that rose to prominence covering mass protests in Moscow in 2019 and advocating for student rights.

DOXA said in a statement on its website that police officers searched apartments of four of the magazine's editors, as well as the apartments of two of the editors' parents and the magazine's offices.

After the searches, all four editors — Armen Aramyan, Natalya Tyshkevich, Vladimir Metelkin and Alla Gutnikova — were taken to Russia's Investigative Committee, the statement said. They are accused of encouraging minors to take part in illegal activity, a criminal offense punishable by up to three years in prison, according to the statement.

DOXA said the crackdown was connected to a video the magazine ran ahead of January protests organized to support jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Two weekends of nationwide mass rallies in support of Navalny were Russia's biggest in recent years, posing a major challenge for the Kremlin.