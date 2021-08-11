Polish government fails to pass bill limiting media freedom

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's right-wing ruling party failed to get a majority Wednesday to pass a bill that would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies.

The legislation would have forced Discovery Inc., the U.S. broadcaster that is owner of Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, to sell its Polish holdings. It was seen as a major attack on media independence in a European Union nation that has already been criticized for reducing media diversity and judicial independence.

The move to postpone the vote was unexpected and came amid a chaotic and emotional session in parliament. Some opposition lawmakers rejoiced and said there was still hope to preserve media independence.

The vote on the media bill was scheduled for Wednesday but was put off until September after an opposition leader called for the postponement and that motion got a majority of votes.

The fact that Law and Justice, the ruling party, failed to prevent the postponement was understood as a sign that it did not have the support to pass the media bill, at least not now.

Some opposition lawmakers, who believe the ruling party is dismantling democracy, also expressed hope that it has lost its narrow majority in parliament needed to pass laws.