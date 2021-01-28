 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Polish ombudsman: Abortion ruling condemns women to torture
View Comments
AP

Polish ombudsman: Abortion ruling condemns women to torture

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's top human rights official on Thursday denounced a top court ruling that amounts to a near total ban on abortion, saying it imposes a severe limitation of women's rights and “condemns them to torture.”

The constitutional court on Wednesday issued a justification of a controversial October ruling that bans abortions in cases of fetuses with congenital defects, even when they are so severe that there is no chance of survival upon birth.

That October ruling sparked weeks of mass protests, but until now it had not taken legal effect — though women's reproductive rights activists said hospitals were already canceling procedures, fearing recriminations from the authorities.

After the court published its explanation Wednesday, Poland's right-wing nationalist government published it in a government journal. Those formal steps mean a near total ban on abortion has now taken legal effect.

Only crimes like rape and incest remain as reasons for legal abortions.

Large protests erupted Wednesday evening across this central European nation, traditionally a bastion of Roman Catholicism but one undergoing rapid secularization among young urban Poles.

“The justification of the judgment of the Constitutional Tribunal is a growing drama for women," Adam Bodnar, the human rights commissioner, or ombudsman, said Thursday.

“The state wants to further limit their rights, risk their lives, and condemn them to torture," added Bodnar, who is independent from the government. "This offensive is opposed by civil society.”

Amnesty International called it “a terrible day for women and girls in Poland" and said bans never prevent abortions.

“Instead, they serve only to damage women’s health by pushing abortions underground or forcing women to travel to foreign countries to access abortion care they need and to which they have a right,” said Amnesty senior research adviser Esther Major.

Poland's conservative ruling party, Law and Justice, has long sought to further restrict abortion rights. Past attempts by parliament to do so triggered mass street protests, pressure that led lawmakers to shelve those plans.

The constitutional court is made up mostly of Law and Justice appointees who ruled on a motion brought by lawmakers from the party.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines
National Politics

China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines

  • Updated

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese state media have stoked concerns about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite rigorous trials indicating it is safe. A government spokesperson has raised the unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab, giving it more credence in China.

+2
Estonia to get first female PM as government deal clinched
World

Estonia to get first female PM as government deal clinched

  • Updated

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s two biggest political parties clinched a deal on Sunday to form a new government to be led by a female prime minister for the first time in the Baltic country’s history, replacing the previous Cabinet that collapsed into a corruption scandal earlier this month.

+21
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
World

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Jewish prayer for the souls of the people murdered in the Holocaust echoed Wednesday over where the Warsaw ghetto stood during World War II as a world paused by the coronavirus pandemic observed the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts with river of lava, clouds of ash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News