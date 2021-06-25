Polish ruling right-wing coalition loses parliament majority

The departing lawmakers said they were frustrated over the government’s decisions to phase out coal, which accounts for some 65% of Poland’s energy, and over its plans for the country's post-pandemic economic recovery and development.

Until recently, the coalition that is on a collision course with the European Union on a number of issues from the rule of law and judicial independence to climate agenda, was able to push all its decisions through the lower house, and secure backing in the Senate. But that monolith has been crumbling recently in a power struggle and under criticism of its challenges to the E.U. that have weakened Poland's international standing.

Signs of chaos inside the coalition were revealed last year ahead of presidential elections which at some point were planned by mail due to the pandemic. That plan was abandoned but tens of millions of zlotys (euro) were spent in vain on it.

Opinion polls show Law and Justice still enjoys the strongest backing, mainly due to its generous bonuses to large families and pensioners and its support for traditional, national values in the predominantly Catholic nation. But if snap elections were held, it would not win a parliament majority, polls suggest.