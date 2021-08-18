Polish troops, barbed wire reinforcing border with Belarus

“The government’s priority is the safety of Polish citizens,” the ministry said in a statement. The government, which is led by the right-wing Law and Justice party, “has been opposed to illegal and uncontrolled migration from the outset” and believes the migrants trying to get in from Belarus “maybe pose a threat to our citizens.”

Two lawmakers from the opposition party Civic Platform party brought blankets, sleeping bags and food to a group of some 50 people trapped in a no-man’s land between Poland and Belarus on Wednesday. They called on the Polish government to ensure the group was given humane treatment.

Poland and the Baltic nations accuse Lukashenko of using the migrants as instruments in a “hybrid war.” They believe his government has acted in retaliation to EU sanctions imposed on Belarus following Lukashenko's reelection last year in a vote which the West saw as rigged, as well as for harsh repressions of Belarusian protesters.

European Union ministers were holding a meeting on Wednesday to address the matter. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on the eve of the meeting that “this is hybrid aggression that uses human beings.”