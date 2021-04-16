Polls support Bavarian governor to run for German chancellor

BERLIN (AP) — New polls Friday bolstered Bavarian Governor Markus Soeder's bid to be the candidate of Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right bloc in fall elections, showing a wide margin of popular support for him over Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Laschet is the leader of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, and has rallied the party's leadership behind his bid to run as chancellor.

Soeder, the leader of the CDU's smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, has resisted pressure to resolve the matter immediately, however, saying it needs to be discussed with people beyond senior party officials.

Soeder has emphasized his superior poll ratings, and two new surveys further boost that argument.

One, conducted this week by the infratest dimap agency for ARD television, showed 44 percent of Germans, and 72 percent of union-bloc voters, preferred Soeder to Laschet. By contrast, 15 percent of Germans and 17 percent of union-bloc voters preferred Laschet.

The poll of 1,174 people had a margin of error of plus or minus two to three percentage points.