Pope Francis to visit impoverished Roma quarter in Slovakia

“The Roma have been segregated from the majority many times in the past and we didn’t want to see it,” Zatkulak said. “But we needed to integrate them and that’s what’s happening now. Through a prayer, we’d like to seek reconciliation between the Slovaks and the Roma, and also the Church, because we have harmed each other and that has to end. It’s time to say sorry and start all over again.”

He said Francis is key in the process.

“We, the people from Kosice, need to remind the world that every big city has a dark side that we don’t want to see. And Francis’ greatness is that he’s turning our attention to it,” he said. “Let’s be ashamed about our past wrongdoings but let’s try to fix them.”

Andrea Buckova, the Slovak government envoy for Roma issues, said she hoped Francis’ trip will give the area a boost “for the following days and months, and not just a one-time step.”

The news about the pope’s visit has quickly spread to every corner of Lunik IX, raising expectations of its estimated 6,000 inhabitants.