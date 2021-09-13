Pope in Slovakia to honor Holocaust dead on Day 2 of tour

Pope Francis and Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova, right, attend a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July.
Pope Francis' airplane arrives at Bratislava, Slovakia, international airport Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Francis is opening his first foreign trip since undergoing major intestinal surgery in July, embarking on an intense, four-day, two-nation trip to Hungary and Slovakia that he has admitted might be overdoing it.
Pope Francis arrives at Bratislava, Slovakia, international airport Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Francis is opening his first foreign trip since undergoing major intestinal surgery in July, embarking on an intense, four-day, two-nation trip to Hungary and Slovakia that he has admitted might be overdoing it.
Pope Francis arrives on his popemobile to celebrate mass for the closing of the International Eucharistic Congress, at Budapest's Heroes Square, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Francis is opening his first foreign trip since undergoing major intestinal surgery in July, embarking on an intense, four-day, two-nation trip to Hungary and Slovakia that he has admitted might be overdoing it. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgi41
Pope Francis, white figure at center bottom, flanked by Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova, attends a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July.
Pope Francis' mantle is blown by the wind as he greets a child during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July.
Pope Francis takes off his cap as he enters the presidential palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July.
By NICOLE WINFIELD and KAREL JANICEK
Associated Press
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Pope Francis opened his first full day in Slovakia on Monday by meeting with the country's president ahead of an encounter with the country’s Jewish community to honor its Holocaust dead and atone for Catholic complicity in World War II-era racial laws and crimes.
Francis arrived at the presidential palace looking well and rested on the second day of his four-day pilgrimage to Hungary and Slovakia that marks his first international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July.
In a message to the Slovak people written in the palace book of honor, Francis wrote that he came as a pilgrim to Bratislava and was praying that the country may be a “message of fraternity and peace in the heart of Europe."
After a rigorous day in Budapest on Sunday, Francis, 84, spends Monday in Bratislava where the highlight of his visit is an afternoon encounter at the capital’s Holocaust memorial, built on the site of a synagogue destroyed by the communist regime in the 1960s.
He goes into the event having called on Sunday for Christians and Jews to work together to stop the rise of antisemitism in Europe, saying it was a “fuse which must not be allowed to burn.”
Slovakia declared its independence from Czechoslovakia on March 14, 1939 and became a Nazi puppet state with a politician and Roman Catholic priest Jozef Tiso becoming the country’s president.