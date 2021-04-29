Pope sets 40-euro Vatican gift cap in corruption crackdown

The practice was highlighted by the recent scandal over ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was defrocked in 2019 after the Vatican determined he sexually abused minors as well as adult seminarians. McCarrick was a successful fundraiser and was known for giving checks to Vatican officials, leading to speculation that his largesse helped him avoid punishment for his sexual misconduct, which was known in the Holy See as early as the 1990s.

The Vatican’s 2020 in-house investigation into McCarrick’s rise and fall said while his fundraising prowess weighed heavily in his advancement and nomination as archbishop of Washington, there was no evidence that his “customary gift-giving and donations impacted significant decisions made by the Holy See.”

In the preamble to the law, Francis wrote that the regulations were necessary “because corruption can manifest itself in different forms and ways.” Vatican superiors, he wrote, “have the particular responsibility of making concrete the fidelity of which the Gospel speaks, acting according to principles of transparency and the absence of any conflicts of interest.”

The Rev. Robert Gahl, vice chair of the Program of Church Management at Rome’s Pontifical Santa Croce University, said the pope is aiming to end conflicts of interest, patronage and corruption in the Holy See hierarchy and beyond.