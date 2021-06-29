Popular ex-prosecutor in S. Korea launches presidential bid

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s former top prosecutor launched a bid to run in next year’s presidential election Tuesday, vowing to unseat the current liberal government that he once worked for and that he also investigated for possible corruption.

Yoon Suk Yeol tops surveys on the South Korean public’s preferred future leader, and his announcement will likely heat up the race to find a successor for President Moon Jae-in, whose single five-year term has been marked by roller-coaster diplomacy with North Korea, a deepening domestic divide and varied economic woes.

“I’m stepping forward with a determination to change the government,” Yoon said at a news conference. “I’ll join forces with everyone yearning for a shift in power and achieve that surely.”

Yoon, who resigned as prosecutor-general in March, had led Moon’s push to root out corruption. But their ties soured as some of Moon’s political allies were investigated over corruption and other charges.

Moon’s supporters have accused Yoon of using the investigations to boost his political standing or thwart Moon’s prosecution reforms. Yoon has said the investigations were conducted in line with due procedures and principles.