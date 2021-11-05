 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Portugal protects employees with new rules on home working

  • 0

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s parliament approved Friday new labor laws on working from home, introducing additional protection for employees who do their job away from company premises.

The new rules are a response to the trend of more staff working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Portugal’s Socialist government said. It said it sees benefits in working from home but wanted to adapt labor legislation to it.

The regulations bring new penalties for companies that disturb the privacy of staff or their families, and obligate employers to compensate staff for work-related expenses incurred at home.

Companies should avoid contacting workers outside office hours, except under exceptional circumstances, the new rules say.

At least every two months, staff should meet with their superiors to prevent worker isolation.

Also, companies should pay workers for additional personal expenses incurred at home, such as electricity or internet bills.

Lawmakers voted down a measure that would have granted workers the right to turn off professional communication systems when off work.

Companies not complying with the rules will be liable for fines.

People are also reading…

Approval of the rules was one of last measures taken by parliament before it is dissolved ahead of a snap election in January, when workers’ rights are likely to be one of the major issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work

The "Group of 20" world leaders including President Joe Biden plan to deter global businesses from stashing profits in "tax havens" where they pay little or no taxes. Would a first-ever global minimum tax reap billions or kill jobs? This Q&A gives you the basics.

Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit

Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden argued Tuesday that historic progress on addressing global warming was achieved at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and expressed optimism for a similar outcome in Washington, where his legislative agenda has been stalled by intra-party disagreements.

Watch Now: Related Video

Families of Beirut blast victims protest interference in probe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News