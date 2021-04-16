Portugal reaps benefits of a prolonged COVID-19 lockdown

On Thursday, there were no COVID-19 deaths in Lisbon, the capital, for the first time since August. Portugal on Friday officially reported 553 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths nationwide.

Part of the reason for that, apart from the lockdown, is that Portugal avoided imported cases with flight restrictions that for weeks virtually banned arrivals from other European Union countries. It also closed the border with neighboring Spain.

Mexia, the doctors’ association chief, said Portugal’s fate in coming weeks depends on how careful residents are about wearing masks and keeping their distance from each other, how quickly authorities spring into action if an outbreak is detected, and how rapidly vaccinations are rolled out.

A supply shortage has delayed Portugal’s vaccination plan, like it has in the rest of the EU. Around 6.5% of the population is fully inoculated, slightly below the EU average.

Prime Minister António Costa warned late Thursday that the country could reverse gear and go back into lockdown if cases start to rise again. The requirement to wear masks and abide by social distancing rules remain in place, Costa said, as does a mandatory work-from-home order.

In the outskirts of Lisbon, many people basked in the spring sunshine on restaurant esplanades Friday.

“I think it’s great,” Maria Ferreira, a 56-year-old company manager, said of the latest easing of restrictions as she ate lunch. “We have to stay positive -- but also be careful,” she said.

