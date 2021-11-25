 Skip to main content
Portugal returns to COVID restrictions despite high jab rate

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is bringing back some tight pandemic restrictions, less than two months after scrapping most of them when the goal of vaccinating 86% of the population against COVID-19 was reached.

A recent rise in coronavirus infections compelled the government to act, Prime Minister António Costa said Thursday, though he noted that his country hasn’t seen a surge on the scale witnessed elsewhere in Europe.

From Dec. 1, wearing a face mask will once again be mandatory in enclosed spaces; a digital certificate proving vaccination or recovery from the coronavirus must be shown to enter restaurants, cinemas and hotels; and even inoculated people must have a negative test to visit hospitals, elderly care homes, sports events and bars and discos.

Furthermore, everyone arriving on a flight from abroad must present a negative test result.

The government also recommended regular self-testing and working from home whenever possible.

The rollout of booster shots is being stepped up, Costa said.

The measures are needed, Costa said, because of the surge in cases in some other EU countries, because the approaching winter commonly brings more respiratory infections, and because families will be in close contact at Christmas.

Authorities say there is currently no need for another lockdown in Portugal, as hospitals are coping.

The General Directorate for Health officially reported 3,150 new cases Thursday, with 691 people in hospital, 103 in intensive care units and 15 deaths. The number of patients requiring hospitalization was the highest since September.

On Nov. 1, Portugal reported fewer than 500 new infections, 360 people hospitalized, 60 in intensive care and five deaths. Those numbers were similar to those a month earlier.

Almost 18,400 people have died of COVID-19 in the country of around 10.3 million.

Saudi critic's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pop star Justin Bieber is facing growing calls to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month as the fiancee of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices on Sunday urging him not to perform at the kingdom's Formula One race.

Olympic officials: Chinese tennis star Peng says she is safe

BEIJING (AP) — Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told Olympic officials in a video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday after Peng reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer.

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.

Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Controversy is swirling around the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, as the government has withdrawn its support for the event because of its plans to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 contest which is to be held in Israel in December.

China says 'not aware' of tennis player Peng Shuai issue

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry stuck to its line Friday that it wasn’t aware of the controversy surrounding Peng Shuai, the tennis professional who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually assaulting her.

IOC call with Chinese tennis star Peng raises more questions

A video call between the head of the International Olympic Committee and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose nearly three-week disappearance from public view sparked an outcry, was meant to reassure the world that she was safe — but instead has raised more questions.

France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

CALAIS, France (AP) — Helicopters buzzed above the waves and vessels were already scouring the cold waters when French maritime rescue volunteer Charles Devos added his boat to the frantic search for a flimsy migrant boat that foundered in the English Channel, killing at least 27.

