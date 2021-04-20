Prime minister hopes to make Albania a 'tourism champion'

As part of the country's mass vaccination program, the government has given priority for shots to hotel and restaurant workers, as well as the operators of private homes rentals along the coast or in mountain resorts.

After previous complaints about a delay, Rama thanked the European Union's executive arm for donating 145,000 vaccine doses to Albania. Albania launched its vaccination drive with a half-million shots developed in China.

Brussels gave the green light to Albania and North Macedonia late year for the launch of full membership negotiations, but no date has been set for the first meeting.

Joining the EU remains Albania’s main goal, Rama said.

“The integration process...is a process of overcoming obstacles. We have no other choice. We have to continue and fight and be there, and we will,” he said.

Albania saw a 3.31% drop in GDP in 2020 due to the pandemic and a fatal magnitude 6.4 earthquake in November 2019 that caused significant damage.

The next steps for the country are “leaving behind the pandemic and the earthquake consequences and bringing Albania up,” the prime minister said.

“We want to be the champions in tourism. We want to be the champions in energy. And we can (be) in agritourism for sure,” Rama said. ”We need to go further. And these are the goals.”

