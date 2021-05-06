Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie turns 2, gets royal birthday wishes

"We will not be able to truly recover (from the pandemic) until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine," the couple said in a statement on the Archewell website, a charitable organization they founded last year. "And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can — if you have the means to do so — to bring vaccines to families in the world's most vulnerable places."

Each donation of $5 will be matched with a further $15 by other organizations, they said.

"We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son's birthday."

Megan revealed earlier this week that she has written a children's book, inspired by Harry and Archie. Titled "The Bench," the 40-page illustrated book will be released on June 8 and tells the story of a "special bond" shared between a father and son, as viewed through a mother's eyes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in February that they were "overjoyed" to be expecting their second child.