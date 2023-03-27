LONDON — Prince Harry and Elton John were in a London court Monday as the lawyer for a group of British tabloids asked a judge to toss the lawsuit they brought with several other high-profile people who allege phone hacking and other invasions of privacy.
Harry's presence at the High Court in London signals the importance of the case, one of several lawsuits the Duke of Sussex has brought in his battle against the press. The hearing is expected to conclude Thursday.
Britain's Prince Harry, center right, arrives Monday at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London. He appeared in court as the lawyer for a group of British tabloids prepared to ask a judge to toss out lawsuits by the prince, Elton John and several other celebrities who allege phone tapping and other invasions of privacy.
Jordan Pettitt, Associated Press
The case alleges Associated Newspapers Ltd., which publishes The Daily Mail and The Mail On Sunday, commissioned the "breaking and entry into private property," and engaging in unlawful acts that included hiring private investigators to bug homes, cars and record private phone conversations.
"They were the victim of numerous unlawful acts carried out by the defendant, or by those acting on the instructions of its newspapers," attorney David Sherborne said in a court document.
Sherborne who also represents John's husband, David Furnish, and actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, said the intrusions were "habitual and widespread" and later "concealed or covered up."
Articles were falsely attributed to "friends," a family source, palace sources, royal insider, or similar phrases to throw subjects "off the scent" of the true origin, Sherborne said.
Among the allegations in court papers were that Associated Newspapers unlawfully obtained the birth certificate of John and Furnish's child before they had seen the document and illegally gleaned information on Harry's previous relationship with Chelsy Davy, a jewelry designer from Zimbabwe.
The publisher is also alleged to have hired a private investigator to hack Hurley's phone, stuck a mini-microphone on a window outside her home and bugged ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant's car to gather financial information, travel plans and medical information during her pregnancy.
John and Furnish arrived in court after a lunch break and sat in the gallery for part of the afternoon before bowing out. Harry sat near Frost toward the rear of the court during the whole session and occasionally took notes.
The case is a replay to some extent of the British phone hacking scandal that was front page news a decade ago and eventually brought down another tabloid and ended with the conviction of the former spokesperson for then-Prime Minister David Cameron.
The allegations date primarily from 1993 to 2011 but also stretch beyond 2018, Sherborne said.
The publisher denies the allegations and said the claims are too old to be brought and information about the phone hacking scandal was so widely known the subjects could have sued years ago.
"It would be surprising indeed for any reasonably informed member of the public, let alone a figure in the public eye, to have been unaware of these matters," attorney Adrian Beltrami said in writing.
He also argued that the suit should be thrown out because it relies on information the newspapers turned over in confidentiality for a 2012 probe into media law breaking.
Beltrami said it was ironic Harry and others claimed the publisher illegally obtained information about them from evidence that was supposed to have been kept private and, thus, was itself gathered in violation of the law.
Sherborne argued that documents used in the 2012 inquiry were presumed to be public unless marked confidential.
Elton John arrives Monday at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London.
Alberto Pezzali, Associated Press
Britain held a year-long inquiry into press ethics after revelations in 2011 that News of the World tabloid employees eavesdropped on the mobile phone voicemails of celebrities, politicians and a teenage murder victim.
Owner Rupert Murdoch shut down the newspaper amid a criminal investigation and public uproar. Several journalists were convicted, and Murdoch's company paid $388 million in settlements to dozens of hacking victims, legal fees and other costs associated with investigations.
Former News of the World editor Andy Coulson, who had resigned and became communications chief to Conservative Party leader Cameron, was convicted of phone hacking and sentenced to 18 months in prison.
In the inquiry's 2012 report, Lord Justice Brian Leveson said "outrageous" behavior by some in the press had "wreaked havoc with the lives of innocent people whose rights and liberties have been disdained."
Justice Matthew Nicklin, who is hearing the current eavesdropping case, is also overseeing a separate libel lawsuit Harry brought against Associated Newspapers over an article about his quest for police protection when he and his family visit the U.K.
Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, and his wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to the U.S., citing what they described as the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.
Harry has said he wants to make reforming the British media his life's work. He fumes at British media throughout his memoir "Spare," published in January. He accused them of hounding Meghan and blamed an overly aggressive press for the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana, which is mentioned in court papers.
The prince's lawyer said the unlawful conduct by Associated Newspapers was "a major betrayal given promises made by the media to improve its conduct following the tragic and untimely death of his mother."
The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London with their new baby son on Sept. 16, 1984. Princess Diana carries new baby, Prince Harry who was born on Sept. 15. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 9, 1987 file photo, Diana, the Princess of Wales holds son Prince Harry while royal families posed for photographers at the Royal Palace, in Majorca, Spain. (AP Photo/John Redman, File)
John Redman
Britain’s Prince Harry waves to photographers on his first day at a kindergarten in Notting Hill, West London on Sept. 16, 1987. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver)
Martin Cleaver
FILE - In this June 11, 1988 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry sticks out his tongue for the cameras on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London. Long dismissed as a party boy, Prince Harry has transformed himself in the public eye and enjoys widespread popularity as he prepares to marry Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. Harry has become a forceful advocate for veterans and won admiration by speaking openly about his struggle with the pain caused by the early death of his mother, Princess Diana. (AP Photo/Steve Holland)
Steve Holland
Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana and their sons, Princes William, right, and Harry begin a cycle ride, June 1, 1989, around the island of Tresco, one of the Scilly Isles. The royal family was vacationing in the islands, located off the southwest tip of Britain. (AP Photo)
AP
Members of the British Royal Family, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, The Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess William and Harry (center), watch a fly past to mark the Queen's official birthday, from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, Saturday, June 16,1990. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday May 7 1995, Princess Diana offers her son Prince Harry a drink of water during a open air ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of VE Day, the end of World War II in Europe, in Hyde Park, London. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Arzt, FILE)
Jacqueline Arzt
Britain's Prince of Wales leads his son Harry, left and William, right, onto the slopes above the alpine skiing resort of Klosters in Switzerland on the first full day of their skiing holiday Tuesday Jan 2 1996. (AP-PHOTO/ARNO BALZARINI)
ARNO BLAZARINI
FILE - In this Thursday July 17, 1997 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana rides a personal watercraft with her son Prince Harry, steering, in Saint Tropez, on the French Riviera, where she is spending a few days holidaying. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
Lionel Cironneau
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 5, 1997 file photo Britain's Prince Charles, right, accompanies his sons Prince William, left and Prince Harry after they arrived at Kensington Palace to view tributes left in memory of their mother Princess Diana in London. (AP Photo/David Brauchli, File)
David Brauchli
Prince Harry, the younger son of the Prince of Wales, sits in his room at Eton College in this May 12, 2003 photo. Prince Harry, third in line to the British throne, has been revealed as an artistic and sporty teenager in a series of intimate photographs released to mark his departure from the exclusive Eton College at Windsor. (AP Photo/PA, Kirsty Wigglesworth/pool)
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH
Britain's Prince Harry coaching tag rugby Tuesday Sept. 28, 2004, to school children at Greenfield Primary School in Shelfield, England. The prince is spending six weeks of his university gap year helping Rugby Development Officers provide coaching to schools, clubs and communities throughout England. The sports mad 20-year old surprised pupils at Greenfield Primary School by dropping in to help them master his favourite game. (AP Photo / John Stillwell, PA)
JOHN STILLWELL
Britain's Prince Harry, wearing a blue cap, talks with unidentified people at a farm in Lobos, same 150 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of Buenos Aires, Friday, Nov. 12, 2004. Prince Harry arrived in Argentina for a stay of several weeks to work on a polo horse farm before he is scheduled to join the British army next year. (AP Photo/Alfredo Sanchez-La Nacion) **Argentina Out**
ALFREDO SANCHEZ
Prince William, left, and his brother Prince Harry, pose with young participants before taking part in the Sport Relief London Mile, Saturday July 10, 2004. Prince Harry was prevented from running by an injured knee in training. More than 70,000 people in Britain have signed up to run a mile for charity at 144 official events to raise money to tackle poverty and help disadvantaged people in the UK and abroad in an event organised by Comic Relief and BBC Sport. A five hour television special featuring stars of sport and screen will also air Saturday.. (AP Photo/ Andrew Parsons, Pool)
ANDREW PARSONS
Britain's Prince Harry talks with his cousin Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne, after watching the England - Australia rugby international at London's Twickenham stadium Saturday Nov. 27, 2004. Prince Harry had arrived home earlier in the week from Argentina, amid media speculation that shots were fired at the ranch where he was staying.(AP Photo/Adam Butler)
ADAM BUTLER
Britain's Prince Harry looks out from a coach as he watches Prince Charles and his bride Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall , leave St George's Chapel in Windsor, England, following the church blessing of their civil wedding ceremony, Saturday April 9, 2005. (AP Photo/ Alastair Grant- POOL)
ALASTAIR GRANT
Prince William, left, and Prince Harry, 2nd left, (Prince Charles' sons) and Peter Phillips, 2nd right, and Zara Phillips, right, (son and daughter of Princess Anne) arrive with other royals and wedding guests at Windsor Castle after the civil wedding of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to Britain's Prince Charles at Windsor Guildhall , Saturday, April 9, 2005. (AP Photo / Martyn Hayhow, Pool)
MARTYN HAYHOW
The Prince of Wales, center, with his sons Harry, left, and William, right, during a media photocall Thursday, March 31, 2005, in Monbiel near the Swiss resort of Klosters, where they are on their annual skiing holiday. (AP Photo/Keystone/Arno Balzarini)
ARNO BALZARINI
Britain's Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry, from left, watch from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Sunday July 10, 2005 as a Lancaster bomber from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight drops one million poppies over The Mall as part of a day of events marking the end of the Second World War. (AP Photo/ James Vellacott, Pool)
JAMES VELLACOTT
Britain's Prince William, right and Prince Harry, speak to the media after helping with the packing of aid items bound for the Indian Ocean archipelego the Maldives, which were affected by the Dec.26 Indian Ocean quake, at a Red Cross depot, near Bristol western England Friday Jan. 7, 2005. (AP Photo/ Barry Batchelor, Pool, WPA)
BARRY BATCHELOR
Britain's Prince Harry, center, swapped his military uniform for a bowler hat and smart suit Sunday, May 14, 2006, as he took part in an army parade in London. The 21-year-old grandson of Queen Elizabeth II joined the march by 2,000 soldiers, including former and current members of his Blues and Royals regiment, in London's Hyde Park. By tradition, the marchers wear a suit and bowler, reflecting the "proper order of dress" for off-duty soldiers before World War I, when the march was instituted. (AP Photo/Stefan Rousseau/PA)
STEFAN ROUSSEAU
Britain's Prince Harry, second from right, grins and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II smiles, as she inspects the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, England Wednesday April 12, 2006. Prince Harry was on of the cadets passing out as a commissioned officer, and will join the Blues and Royals, part of the Household Cavalry, and one of Britain's oldest army regiments. (AP Photo/Dylan Martinez, pool)
DYLAN MARTINEZ
Britain's Prince Harry pokes his tongue out at Mutsu Potsane, aged 6, in the grounds of the Mants'ase children's home, while on a return visit to Lesotho, Monday, April 24, 2006. The Prince was in the country to launch his new charity called 'Sentebale', which means 'Forget me not' in memory of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales. (AP Photo/John Stillwell, Pool)
JOHN STILLWELL
Britain's Prince Harry uses a hoe as he helps the villagers of Phororong to turn over the ground of their maize fields high in the Northern Mountains, while on a return visit to Lesotho, Tuesday April 25 2006. The Prince was in the country to launch his new charity called 'Sentebale', which means 'forget me not' in memory of his mother Diana Princess of Wales. See PA story ROYAL Harry. Photo credit should read: John Stillwell / PA / WPA Rota.
JOHN STILLWELL
In this picture released by Ministry of Defence in London, Tuesday April 11, 2006, Britain's Prince Harry, right, takes part in his final training exercise, in Cyprus, in March 2006. Prince Harry is scheduled to pass out at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst on April 12, in front of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, after completing a 44 week officer training course. The Prince is joining the Blues and Royals which forms part of the Household Cavalry, the oldest and most senior regiment in the British Army.(AP Photo/Corporal Ian Holding, Ministry of Defence, pool)
IAN HOLDING
Britain's Prince William, center, his girlfriend Kate Middleton and brother Prince Harry watch an England versus Italy Six Nations rugby match at Twickenham stadium in London, in this Saturday Feb. 10, 2007 file photograph. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
ALASTAIR GRANT
In this image made available in London, Thursday Feb. 28, 2008, Britain's Prince Harry patrols through the deserted town of Garmisir, Afghanistan, close to Forward Operating Base Delhi, on Wednesday Jan. 2, 2008. Prince Harry has been serving on the front line in Afghanistan with the British Army, according to an announcement by Britain's Ministry of Defence. The Prince, who is third in line to the throne, and is still deployed in the country, has been in Afghanistan since December. The deployment was not reported due to an agreement between the Ministry of Defense and news organizations, including The Associated Press. The story was leaked by an Australian magazine and a German newspaper. (AP Photo/John Stillwell, pool)
John Stillwell
** FILE ** In this Feb. 20, 2008 file picture, Britain's Prince Harry is seen playing rugby with fellow soldiers during a break in their duties in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan. Prince Harry's secret tour of duty, due to last until April, was abruptly ended after a magazine and Web sites disclosed details of his whereabouts. (AP Photo/John Stillwell, pool)
John Stillwell
Britain's Prince Harry races in the gym during a tour of the Harlem Children's Zone school in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Saturday, May 30, 2009. (AP Photo/Lucas Jackson, Pool)
Lucas Jackson
Britain's Prince Harry, second left and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, second from right, speak to students during a tour of the Harlem Children's Zone school in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Saturday, May 30, 2009. (AP Photo/Lucas Jackson, Pool)
Lucas Jackson
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2009 file photo Britain's Prince Harry smiles during a photocall at RAF (Royal Air Force) Shawbury in Shropshire, England. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain's Prince Harry talks to Corporal Todd Nicely at the Achilles Hope and Possibility Race at New York's Central Park on Sunday, June 27, 2010. (AP Photo/John Angelillo, Pool)
John Angelillo
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive along with Prince Harry, right, at the Imperial War Museum for 'A Night of Heroes: The Sun Military Awards', in London, Monday Dec. 19, 2011. (AP Photo / Arthur Edwards, Pool)
ARTHUR EDWARDS
Britain's Prince Harry, right, and Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt run during a mock race in Kingston, Jamaica, Tuesday March 6, 2012. The Prince is in Jamaica as part of the Diamond Jubilee tour in honor of Queen Elizabeth II who celebrates 60 years on the throne. His visit comes as the new prime minister, Portia Simpson Miller, has called anew for the severing of ties with the British monarchy. (AP Photo/Collin Reid)
Collin Reid
Britain's Prince Harry, right, smiles as he chats to Sean and Katie Thompson, and their daughter nine-month-old Jessica, during a visit to RAF Honington, near Bury St Edmunds in eastern England, Friday Feb. 10, 2012. The 27-year-old is Honorary Air Commandant of the military base and will present a selection of service commendations to RAF personnel, before being shown some of the base's service capabilities. (AP Photo/Chris Radburn, Pool)
Chris Radburn
Britain's Prince Harry playfully sticks out his tongue as he poses for a photo during his visit to the Complexo do Alemao slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, March 10, 2012. Harry is in Brazil at the request of the British government on a trip to promote ties and emphasize the transition from the upcoming 2012 London Games to the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Silvia Izquierdo
First lady Michelle Obama, left, brings Prince Harry in for a surprise visit at an event where children of military mothers were making Mother's Day gifts in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
Schoolgirl Kian Hurn, 15, centre right, laughs after she posed for photographs with Britain's Prince Harry, centre, former England rugby star Jason Robinson, left, and her schoolmates from Stone Hill High School following a coaching session at Twickenham Stadium in London, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2013 for young people from participating secondary schools across the country. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Lefteris Pitarakis
England's Prince Harry visits Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery, Friday, May 10, 2013. The British soldier-prince is spending most of his week in the U.S. honoring the wounded and the dead of war. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, Pool)
Charles Dharapak
Britain's Prince Harry warms his hands after a cold chamber training exercise with the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 British team at Nuneaton, central England, Tuesday Sept. 17, 2013. Prince Harry joined the team inside the whole-vehicle environmental test chambers which simulate the extreme conditions they will face in the South Pole. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)
Darren Staples
In this photo taken Nov. 2, 2012, made available Monday Jan. 21 2013 of Britain's Prince Harry or just plain Captain Wales as he is known in the British Army, gives a TV interview by his Helicopter at the British controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion southern Afghanistan. The Ministry of Defense announced Monday that the 28-year-old prince is returning from a 20-week deployment in Afghanistan, where he served as an Apache helicopter pilot with the Army Air Corps. (AP Photo/ John Stillwell, Pool)
John Stillwell
Kate Duchess of Cambridge talks to Prince Harry who points to a large video screen watch the early rounds of the men's and women's gymnastic competitions at the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2014, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July, 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Britain's Prince Harry, right, meets students at composite school Southern Cross Campus in Auckland, New Zealand, during a visit Friday, May 15, 2015. (Diego Opatowski/Pool Photo via AP) NEW ZEALAND OUT, AUSTRALIA OUT
Diego Opatowski
Britain's Prince Harry, right, meets well wishers after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia Monday, April 6, 2015. Prince Harry, or Captain Harry Wales as he is known in the British Army, will end his military career with a month long assignment with the Australian Defense Force in barracks in Sydney, Perth and Darwin. (AP Photo/Andrew Taylor)
Andrew Taylor
Britain's Prince Harry celebrates as his team scored a scored during a charity polo match at Valiente Polo Farm, Wednesday, May 4, 2016, in Wellington, Fla. Prince Harry is participating in a Sentebale polo charity match which specializes in helping children that have been affected by the AIDS and HIV epidemic. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Alan Diaz
Britain's Prince Harry plays polo at Valiente Polo Farm, Wednesday, May 4, 2016, in Wellington, Fla. Prince Harry is participating in a Sentebale polo charity match which specializes in helping children that have been affected by the AIDS and HIV epidemic.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Alan Diaz
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for the media in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. It was announced Monday that Prince Harry, fifth in line for the British throne, will marry American actress Meghan Markle in the spring, confirming months of rumors. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP)
Eddie Mulholland
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. During their tour, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will hear performances from musicians and poets, meet sportsmen and women, and see how organisations are working to promote Welsh language and cultural identity. (Ben Birchall/Pool Photo via AP)
Ben Birchall
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, second left, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, right, arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England. Prince William infuriated Prince Harry when he told his younger brother he should move slowly in his relationship with the former Meghan Markle, fearing that he was being “blindsided by lust,’’ a new book on the Windsors says. The second installment of a serialized version of the book “Finding Freedom,” which appeared in the Sunday Times, Sunday, July 26, 2020 claimed that Harry was angered by what he perceived to be as William’s snobby tone in a discussion about the American actress. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)
Frank Augstein
FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are ending their lives as senior members of Britain’s royal family and starting an uncertain new chapter as international celebrities and charity patrons. In January the couple shocked Britain by announcing that they would step down from official duties, give up public funding, seek financial independence and swap the U.K. for North America. The split becomes official on March 31. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP, File)
Steve Parsons
Britain's Prince Harry, left, reacts as he walks with his best man, Prince William the Duke of Cambridge, as they arrive for the the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Ben Birchhall/pool photo via AP)
Ben Birchhall
FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are ending their lives as senior members of Britain’s royal family and starting an uncertain new chapter as international celebrities and charity patrons. In January the couple shocked Britain by announcing that they would step down from official duties, give up public funding, seek financial independence and swap the U.K. for North America. The split becomes official on March 31. (Aaron Chown/pool photo via AP, file)
Aaron Chown
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 file photo Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with a local surfing community group, known as OneWave, raising awareness for mental health and wellbeing in a fun and engaging way at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are ending their lives as senior members of Britain’s royal family and starting an uncertain new chapter as international celebrities and charity patrons. In January the couple shocked Britain by announcing that they would step down from official duties, give up public funding, seek financial independence and swap the U.K. for North America. The split becomes official on March 31. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)
Dominic Lipinski
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receive native flowers from Finley Blue and Dasha Gallagher, left, at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth,Pool)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet 98-year-old Daphne Dunne during a walkabout outside the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (Paul Edwards/Pool Photo via AP)
Paul Edwards
Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk along Kingfisher Bay Jetty during a visit to Fraser Island, Australia, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day seven of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019. Baby Sussex was born Monday at 5:26 a.m. (0426 GMT; 12:26 a.m. EDT) at an as-yet-undisclosed location. An overjoyed Harry said he and Meghan are "thinking" about names. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)
Dominic Lipinski
Britain's Prince Harry salutes after he and his wife Meghan the Duchess of Sussex each placed a Cross of Remembrance as they attend the official opening of the annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. The Field of Remembrance pays tribute to all the people who have served in the British armed forces since World War I. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5, 2020. A judge in London on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 is hearing the latest stage in the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy-infringement lawsuit against a British newspaper, as Meghan tries to keep the names of five of her friends out of the public eye. The former Meghan Markle is suing the publisher of the Mail on Sunday at Britain’s High Court over five articles that published portions of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain's Prince Harry gestures in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace, prior to the draw, The Duke met with representatives from all 21 nations taking part in the tournament, as well as watching children from a local school play rugby league in the Buckingham Palace gardens. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 9, 2020. The annual service organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
FILE - In this Saturday March 7, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London, to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP, file)
Simon Dawson
