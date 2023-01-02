 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back

  • 0

LONDON — Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants "a family, not an institution," during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir.

Britain Prince Harry

Prince Harry

The interview with Britain's ITV channel is due to be released this Sunday. In clips released Monday, Harry was shown saying that "they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains" and that "they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile" — though it was not clear who he was referring to.

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan have aired their grievances against the British monarchy since the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, where they now live with their two young children.

Harry, 38, has previously spoken about his estrangement from his father, King Charles III, and elder brother Prince William since his departure from the U.K.

People are also reading…

Last month Netflix released "Harry & Meghan," a six-part series that detailed the couple's experiences leading to their decision to make a new start in the U.S.

In that documentary, Harry was scathing about how the royal press team worked, and spoke about how his relationship with William and the rest of the royal household broke down. Meghan described wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic U.K. press coverage.

Harry's autobiography, titled "Spare" — recalling the saying "the heir and the spare" — is being released on Jan. 10.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Retired pope's ailing health raises questions of what's next

Retired pope's ailing health raises questions of what's next

The Vatican has detailed rituals and procedures to follow when a pope dies, but it has not published such rules for a pope emeritus. As a result, official word Wednesday that the health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had worsened prompted questions about what happens if and when he dies.

Live Updates | Reactions to Pope Benedict XVI's death

Live Updates | Reactions to Pope Benedict XVI's death

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has remembered Pope Benedict XVI for his work in dealing with abuse by members of the clergy and for reaching out to Indigenous people affected by residential schools. The bishops said in a statement that “as Canadians we are especially grateful for his efforts to heal the wounds of our past." Benedict was praised for being the first pope to meet victims of abuse by members of the clergy. He died on Saturday at age 95.

Evidence of Russian crimes mounts as war in Ukraine drags on

Evidence of Russian crimes mounts as war in Ukraine drags on

Ten months into Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine, overwhelming evidence shows the Kremlin’s troops have waged total war, with disregard for international laws governing the treatment of civilians and conduct on the battlefield. Ukraine is investigating more than 58,000 potential Russian war crimes — killings, kidnappings, indiscriminate bombings and sexual assaults. Reporting by The Associated Press and “Frontline,” has verified more than 600 incidents that appear to violate the laws of war. Some of those attacks were massacres that killed dozens or hundreds of civilians and as a totality it could account for thousands of individual war crimes. Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, told the AP, “Ukraine is a crime scene."

Official: Ukraine aims to develop air-to-air combat drones

Official: Ukraine aims to develop air-to-air combat drones

Ukraine has bought some 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and plans to develop combat models that can attack the exploding drones Russia has used during its invasion of the country, according to the Ukrainian government minister in charge of technology.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News