Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's longtime consort, will be laid to rest in low-key ceremony

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said the "whole nation will be united in sadness at the passing of Prince Philip," adding he should be recognized "as a remarkable and steadfast support to the Queen over so many years" but also "celebrated in his own right as a man of foresight, determination and courage."

Tributes for the duke also flooded in from all over the world, including the Commonwealth nations of India, Australia and Canada. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had had a "distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace."

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Philip "embodied a generation that we will never see again." Canada's Justin Trudeau said: "Prince Philip was a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others. He will be fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen."

US President Joe Biden said Philip had "gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family," and that his legacy would live on "not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped."

'Constant strength and guide'