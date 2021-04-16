 Skip to main content
Prince Philip's funeral: When to watch, what to expect and how the queen will say goodbye
Prince Philip's funeral: When to watch, what to expect and how the queen will say goodbye

Buckingham Palace released details of Prince Philip’s upcoming funeral, including that there will be no military uniforms and Prince William and Prince Harry won’t stand beside each other during the procession.

Millions of people around the world are expected to tune into Prince Philip's funeral service on Saturday, which will be broadcast by major television networks and streamed online.

The service honoring the Duke of Edinburgh will begin at 3 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET) in St George's Chapel, Windsor with a national minute of silence, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. The Queen and members of the royal family will take part in the event, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.

A ceremonial procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle — led by the band of the Grenadier Guards, one of the oldest regiments of the British Army — will begin at 2:45 p.m. (9:45 a.m. ET). Charles, the Prince of Wales, and members of the royal family will join the procession, together with staff from the royal household.

WHERE CAN I WATCH?

In addition to programming from CNN, US viewers can also watch the the service on Fox News and FoxNews.com starting at 9 a.m. ET. NBC and CBS will commence broadcast coverage at 9:30 a.m. ET, with anchors Savannah Guthrie and Gayle King respectively.

NBC News Now will stream the network's coverage live and on demand on Peacock and other platforms. CBS's broadcast will be available on its streaming service CBSN.

ABC News will carry a live broadcast beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and led by anchor David Muir. This will also be streamed on ABC News Live.

ABOUT THE PROCESSION

Processional route for Prince Philip funeral

CNN GRAPHIC
Prince Philip procession detail

CNN GRAPHIC
The Duke of Edinburgh's Royal Standard

CNN GRAPHIC

HOW THE QUEEN WILL SAY GOODBYE

MORE COVERAGE

Coverage of Prince Philip's funeral preparations

List of mourners attending the funeral of Prince Philip
List of mourners attending the funeral of Prince Philip

LONDON (AP) — Here is the full list of mourners who will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle:

Prince Philip designed his own hearse, a modified Land Rover
Prince Philip designed his own hearse, a modified Land Rover

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip, who liked Land Rovers and drove them for much of his life, will make his last journey in one — a no-nonsense vehicle customized at his direction, down to its military green color.

UK military prepares for big role in Prince Philip's funeral
UK military prepares for big role in Prince Philip's funeral

WINDSOR, England (AP) — British soldiers, sailors and air force personnel were practicing, polishing and making final preparations Friday for Prince Philip's funeral, a martial but personal service that will mark the death of a royal patriarch who was also one of the dwindling number of World War II veterans.

Philip's legacy lives in chef who traded prison for kitchen
Philip's legacy lives in chef who traded prison for kitchen

LONDON (AP) — Jon Watts was 18 years old when he woke up in a prison cell and decided he had to change.

Princes William, Harry won't walk side-by-side at funeral
Princes William, Harry won't walk side-by-side at funeral

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and Prince Harry won’t walk side-by-side Saturday as they follow their grandfather’s coffin into the church ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral, minimizing the chances of any awkward moments between the brothers who are grappling with strained relations since Harry’s decision to step away from royal duties last year.

PHOTO GALLERY

