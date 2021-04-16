Prince Philip's funeral: When to watch, what to expect and how the queen will say goodbye

Millions of people around the world are expected to tune into Prince Philip's funeral service on Saturday, which will be broadcast by major television networks and streamed online.

The service honoring the Duke of Edinburgh will begin at 3 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET) in St George's Chapel, Windsor with a national minute of silence, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. The Queen and members of the royal family will take part in the event, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.

A ceremonial procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle — led by the band of the Grenadier Guards, one of the oldest regiments of the British Army — will begin at 2:45 p.m. (9:45 a.m. ET). Charles, the Prince of Wales, and members of the royal family will join the procession, together with staff from the royal household.

***

WHERE CAN I WATCH?

In addition to programming from CNN, US viewers can also watch the the service on Fox News and FoxNews.com starting at 9 a.m. ET. NBC and CBS will commence broadcast coverage at 9:30 a.m. ET, with anchors Savannah Guthrie and Gayle King respectively.