Prince William says royals are 'very much not a racist family' in first remarks since explosive interview

The palace broke its silence on Tuesday evening, saying in a statement on behalf of the Queen that the allegations of racism were concerning and were being "taken very seriously."

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement read.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

Couple cite lack of support

In the interview, Meghan described having regular suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy and brief time as a working royal, and the couple said the palace had offered Meghan and Archie inadequate security and protection.

The couple cited a lack of support over invasive press coverage and the royal institution's decision not to give their son Archie a title -- and with it his eligibility for protection -- as the basis for their decision to relocate from the UK.

The interview has also had consequences for the British press, whose tabloids are infamous for invading the privacy of royals and celebrities, and are regularly embroiled in legal battles for defamation.