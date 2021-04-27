 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Princess Diana's wedding dress to go on display for 1st time in 25 years
0 comments
spotlight AP

Princess Diana's wedding dress to go on display for 1st time in 25 years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Princess Diana's iconic wedding gown will enjoy the spotlight once again as it will be temporarily displayed at Kensington Palace.

The late Princess Diana's wedding dress will go on public display at Kensington Palace in London, England, after her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, agreed to loan the item.

Diana wore the famous dress, which boasted a 25-foot train, the longest in royal history, at her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

The public can view the item from June at the royal residence in west London where Diana lived.

The dress, designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, features sequins encrusted along its lengthy train and an antique Carrickmacross lace that had originally belonged to Queen Mary, Diana's great-grandmother-in-law.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana's wedding dress will go on public display at Kensington Palace after her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, agreed to loan the item. Diana is seen here wearing the dress on her wedding day in 1981.

The dress belongs to Prince William and Prince Harry, who have loaned it to the palace for the display, Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) said.

The gown will be on show at Kensington Palace for the first time in 25 years, HRP added.

Named "Royal Style in the Making," the show will examine the relationship between designers and their royal clients. The exhibition will also feature a rare toile that has survived from the 1937 coronation gown of Elizabeth, the Queen's mother and consort to King George VI.

Diana's fashion choices were eagerly observed by supporters and the media both during and after her marriage to Charles, with her elaborate wedding dress stunning royal fanatics in 1981.

Some of her dresses have been put up for auction, including a Disney-like ballgown that was also crafted by the Emanuels, her favorite designers.

In March, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore Diana's bracelet during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta police pull driver from burning car

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mrs. Ireland named new Mrs. World after on-stage fracas
World

Mrs. Ireland named new Mrs. World after on-stage fracas

  • Updated

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Kate Schneider from Ireland has been named the new Mrs. World after the reigning titleholder resigned following an on-stage fracas in which she pulled the crown off the head of the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant, organizers said.

+5
Turkey announces strictest lockdown so far as virus surges
World

Turkey announces strictest lockdown so far as virus surges

  • Updated

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has announced the country's strictest pandemic restrictions so far, closing businesses and schools, limiting travel and instructing people to stay at home for nearly three weeks starting Thursday, to fight a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News