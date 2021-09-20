Pro-Kremlin party keeps large majority in Russian parliament

Apple and Google did not respond to a request for comment. However, a person with direct knowledge of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said that Google was forced to remove the app because it faced legal demands by regulators and threats of criminal prosecution in Russia.

Voting was marred by numerous reports of violations, including ballot-stuffing. Some videos on social media showed people trying to stuff thick piles of ballots into boxes, with only flimsy attempts at blocking the view of surveillance cameras by raising mops or pieces of cardboard. Brawls with election monitors were also caught on camera.

Some Kremlin critics said there were as many violations as in the 2011 parliamentary election, when reports of mass fraud triggered months of anti-government and anti-Putin protests. Pamfilova maintained, however, that there were fewer violations this year than before. She said 25,830 ballots in 35 regions were invalidated.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin views the election “quite positively” in terms of its “competitiveness, transparency and fairness."

Putin himself thanked Russians “for the trust” and for “a proactive approach to life," referring to the turnout, which was higher than in 2011.