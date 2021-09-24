Pro-Kremlin party officially handed supermajority in Duma

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian election authorities on Friday officially announced the final results of last week's parliamentary vote, in which the Kremlin's party retained its supermajority amid widespread reports of violations and incidents of voter fraud.

Russia's Central Election Commission has declared the election of the new parliament, or the State Duma, “conclusive and valid," commission chair Ella Pamfilova said.

The results gave United Russia 49.8% of the vote for the 225 seats apportioned by parties. Another 225 lawmakers are chosen directly by voters, and United Russia candidates won 198 of those races. In all, the Kremlin-backed party, which has dominated the parliament for years, will get 324 out of 450 seats.

Three other parties that usually toe the Kremlin line will take most of the remaining seats, along with the New People party, which was formed last year and is regarded by many as a Kremlin-sponsored project. Individual candidates from three more parties each won a seat, along with five independents.