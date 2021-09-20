Pro-Kremlin party on course to retain majority in parliament

Organizations linked to imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been declared extremist, and anyone associated with them was barred from seeking public office by a new law. Other prominent opposition politicians faced prosecution or were forced to leave the country under pressure from the authorities.

Navalny's team still hoped to make dents in United Russia's dominance with their Smart Voting strategy — it promoted candidates who had the best chance at defeating those backed by the Kremlin. However, a massive effort by authorities to suppress the use of Smart Voting has been underway in recent weeks.

The government has blocked the Smart Voting website and pressured Apple and Google to remove an app featuring it from their Russian online stores. YouTube has also blocked several videos listing candidates endorsed by Smart Voting, and founder of the Russian messaging app Telegram Pavel Durov on Saturday blocked a Smart Voting chat bot set up by allies of Navalny.

The voting was also marred by numerous reports of violations, including ballot-stuffing, with some Kremlin critics saying that there were as many violations as in 2011, when reports of mass vote rigging in the parliamentary election triggered months of anti-government and anti-Putin protests.