 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pro-Kurdish legislator who lost seat is detained in Turkey
0 comments
AP

Pro-Kurdish legislator who lost seat is detained in Turkey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish police arrested a prominent pro-Kurdish party politician on Friday, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported, weeks after he was stripped of his parliamentary seat due to his conviction for a social media post that the courts deemed “terrorist propaganda.”

Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a human rights advocate and former legislator of the People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, was taken from his home in Ankara by anti-terrorism police, the Anadolu agency reported.

He was expected to be taken to prison to serve a 2 1/2-year jail sentence he was given for re-tweeting a 2016 article about a call for peace by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. An appeals court confirmed the conviction, saying he was “legitimizing” the PKK by sharing the link, which included a photograph of armed fighters.

His expulsion from parliament was widely regarded as part of a Turkish government crackdown on the HDP, which has seen its former leaders, lawmakers and thousands of activists arrested. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government accuses the party of having links to the PKK.

Gergerlioglu, the former head of an Islamist human rights association, has exposed several human rights violations in Turkey, including alleged illegal strip-searches of detainees by police. He worked as a pulmonologist but was fired through an emergency decree. He has advocated for the tens of thousands of other civil servants who were purged in the aftermath of a failed 2016 coup attempt.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the United States. It has led an armed insurgency against Turkey since 1984 and the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people. A fragile cease-fire and peace talks collapsed in 2015.

Gergerlioglu staged a days-long protest in parliament to denounce his expulsion but was taken away by police. Video of his detention showed police officers dragging him away.

Earlier this week, Turkey’s highest court rejected an indictment by a top appeals court prosecutor who is seeking to disband the HDP for its alleged ties to the PKK . The court citing procedural deficiencies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
World

2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Two additional tugboats deployed Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free.

+15
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins
World

With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Experts boarded the massive container ship Tuesday that had blocked Egypt's vital Suez Canal and disrupted global trade for nearly a week, seeking answers to a single question that could have billions of dollars in legal repercussions: What went wrong?

+18
Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed
World

Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Salvage teams on Monday finally freed the colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.

+9
WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals
World

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News