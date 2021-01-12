Probe highlights Vatican legal system's limited protections

For instance, Francis authorized Vatican prosecutors to use a “summary rite" that allowed them to deviate from typical procedures, essentially giving them carte blanche to interrogate and conduct searches and seizures without oversight by an investigating judge, defense lawyers say.

“It's a phase that's completely in the hands of the prosecutors," said Laura Sgro, who has defended clients before the Vatican tribunal but is not involved in this case. “It's a phase that doesn't foresee the most minimal right to defense."

It took months for the suspects to even be able to tell their side of the story to prosecutors, despite having their names and photos, displayed on a Vatican police circular, leaked to the media. Their lawyers have had no access to the documentation in the case. They never received a list of the material seized or had the chance to contest the seizures before a judge, as would be required in Italy. To date no one has been indicted.

The prosecutors insist the rights of the accused have been safeguarded, and that the pope had to order the “summary rite” because of a technicality owing to the old code in use.