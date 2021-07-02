Prosecution halted against 2 UK soldiers in Troubles cases

LONDON (AP) — U.K. authorities on Friday halted the prosecution of two former British soldiers over the killing of three people almost 50 years ago in Northern Ireland, including two who died on Bloody Sunday — one of the deadliest days in the conflict known as The Troubles.

The decision to discontinue proceedings against the two men, known only as Soldier F and Soldier B, came after a judge recently threw out evidence against two other former soldiers because of the way it was obtained. As the cases were similar, prosecutors concluded there was no reasonable prospect of a conviction in the cases against Soldier F and Soldier B.

Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron said prosecutors had a duty to review the cases in light of the new information, despite the “extreme distress” caused by their decision.

“I recognize these decisions bring further pain to victims and bereaved families who have relentlessly sought justice for almost 50 years and have faced many setbacks,’’ Herron said. “It is clear to see how these devastating events in 1972, in which the families involved lost an innocent loved one, caused an enduring pain which continues to weigh heavily.”