Prosecutor: Salvini should not be tried for migrant policy

ROME (AP) — An Italian prosecutor on Saturday told a court in Sicily that there's no reason to order right-wing leader Matteo Salvini to stand trial for alleged kidnapping for his role in keeping rescued migrants aboard a coast guard ship for days in the summer of 2019.

Prosecutor Andrea Bonomo recommended at a preliminary hearing in Catania that Salvini was carrying out government policy when he kept 116 migrants aboard the Italian coast guard vessel Gregoretti off the coast of Sicily for five days.

At the time, Salvini was Italy's interior minister in a government headed by Premier Giuseppe Conte. He was adamant that other European Union nations must accept migrants who are brought to Italian shores after being rescued from human traffickers’ unseaworthy boats in the Mediterranean Sea and not leave Italy to deal with them alone.

While Italian authorities pondered where the migrants should disembark, the Gregoretti 116 people aboard who had been transferred from two vessels that had rescued them — a fishing boat and an Italian customs police boat. Earlier, 15 minors from the boat had been allowed to come ashore.

Eventually the standoff over the Gregoretti ended when magistrates said it could dock at Augusta, Sicily, and let the passengers off.