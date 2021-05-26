Prosecutors: Ex-South African leader took hundreds of bribes

In the indictment, prosecutors provided a list of 791 payments made either directly to Zuma’s bank accounts or to others for services on behalf of Zuma between October 1995 and June 2005. The money came from companies connected to Zuma's former financial advisor, who was convicted of corruption in 2005. The advisor is accused of soliciting bribes for Zuma from Thales and being the go-between, but also of bribing Zuma for his own business interests.

Some of the payments were for as little as $7 and others for as much as $28,000. They were listed in bank records as “Zuma family costs," "Zuma children education" and “Zuma household costs,” among other descriptions, prosecutors said. They totaled nearly $300,000. It was unclear if those payments included any of the alleged bribes from Thales.

Zuma, who faces separate allegations of graft while he was president at an ongoing inquiry, has often characterized accusations of corruption against him as politically motivated. He even claimed in his papers seeking the removal of chief trial prosecutor Billy Downer that South African prosecution officials had colluded with foreign intelligence agencies over the years to frame him.