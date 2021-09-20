Protesters target London's major ring road for 4th time

LONDON (AP) — Environmental protesters pressuring the British government to insulate all homes brought traffic chaos to London's major ring road on Monday for the fourth time in recent days.

The “Insulate Britain” protesters have targeted the M25, one of the country's busiest highways, blocking entry roads by gluing themselves to the road and painting the name of their group on the road as well as a blue heart.

Although dozens of protesters have been arrested over the four demonstrations, police are being urged to take swifter action to end the protests.

“We are taking powers to be able to remove protesters when they are threatening critical national infrastructure, when they are threatening to cause serious economic damage and I think that is entirely right,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters Sunday on the RAF Voyager while heading to New York for the U.N. General Assembly.

“And no, I don’t think these people do any favors to their cause. I think that what they do is detract from a very important moral mission that is widely shared now by the people of this country," he added.

Insulate Britain said Monday that it will keep up the protests.