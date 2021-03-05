Protests for opposition leader escalate amid new charges

His lawyer Friday said he is now charged with rape and making death threats. They said the judge has also initiated further proceedings to prosecute him for calling for an insurgency. He will appear again in court on Monday.

Protests have intensified since Sonko’s arrest. Several stores belonging to a major grocery chain, Auchan, have been looted and burned. Total gas stations were also targeted in what appeared to be attacks on businesses with French interests. Demonstrators also attacked Rfm and government newspaper Le Soleil. Looting and burning continued Friday.

The government has condemned the violence and said “the instigators, perpetrators and accomplices” will be prosecuted. Authorities suspended two private television stations for 72 hours, accusing Sen TV and Walf TV of inciting public disorder for showing content that “explicitly or implicitly defended violence.”

NetBlocks, which monitors the internet, said that messaging and social media apps including WhatsApp, Facebook and Youtube were being restricted Friday.

The 46-year-old Sonko, who placed third in the 2019 election, was accused of rape last month by a beauty salon employee. He was summoned for questioning after his parliamentary immunity was lifted last week.