Puerto Rico cracks down on tourists flouting pandemic rules

By law, those who do not present a negative test have to remain in isolation for two weeks, until they get tested in a local laboratory and receive a negative result.

Last week, officials pledged to increase the number of police officers in popular tourist areas and allow access only to residents in certain neighborhoods as the midnight curfew approaches. That was in response to widespread anger over the behavior of some visitors who, like some local people as well, have flagrantly violated pandemic measures.

“After months of complaints, we finally see that action is being taken,” said Joaquín Bolívar, president of the board of directors of Puerto Rico’s Association of Hotels and Tourism.

While tourism represents only about 7% of the island’s economy, it was considered one of its strongest sectors prior to the pandemic, drawing a record number of cruise ship passengers. Puerto Rico never closed its main international airport amid the pandemic despite requests sent to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to bar flights from COVID-19 hotspots. The U.S. territory, however, did close all its other airports to better control and monitor incoming people.