Putin critic Navalny loses weight, blames harsh prison

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has lost a substantial amount of weight in custody, his organization said Thursday, a day after the well-known government critic called a hunger strike to protest what he called poor medical care.

A post Thursday on Navalny's channel in the Telegram messaging app said he weighed 93 kilograms (204 pounds) when he arrived at the prison last month and now is at 85 kilograms (187 pounds).

The statement said he blames the weight loss primarily on a harsh prison regime in which he is awakened eight times every night.

Navalny also is complaining of severe back pains that have spread to one leg and says his other leg is numb. Prison authorities have not provided proper medicine or allowed his doctor to visit him, he said Wednesday when announcing he was going on a hunger strike.

The 44-year-old Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken domestic opponent, was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.