Putin hopes ruling party will dominate parliament after vote

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope Sunday that the Kremlin's United Russia party will continue its dominance in parliament after the country's parliamentary election in September.

The Sept. 19 vote is widely seen as an important part of Putin's efforts to cement his rule before the next presidential election in 2024. The 68-year-old Russian leader, who has been in power for more than two decades, pushed through a constitutional reform last year that would potentially allow him to hold onto power until 2036.

As the election approaches, Russian opposition supporters, independent media and human rights activists face increased government pressure, ascribed by many to the Kremlin's desire to ensure that United Russia retains its dominating positions in the parliament.

Putin met with top United Russia officials on Sunday and said that he “very much counts” on the party to “retain its positions” after the election and “will be able to make the necessary decisions in the interests of the country at the legislative level.”

The United Russia faction currently holds 334 parliament seats out of 450. However, polls by Russia’s top independent pollster Levada Center show only 27% of Russians are prepared to vote for the party this year.