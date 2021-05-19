Putin, Xi initiate projects in show of warming ties

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin joined Wednesday in a videoconference to initiate a series of nuclear energy projects, an event intended to display warming ties between two nations that have paired-up as the chief geopolitical rivals to the United States.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed Xi and Putin greeting each other via video link and announcing the start of construction of Russia-designed reactors at China’s Tianwan and Xudapu nuclear power plants.

“Russian and Chinese professionals are setting in motion a truly signature, flagship joint project," Putin said during the ceremony, describing the technology as “powerful state-of-the-art Russian-made nuclear reactors compliant with all the safety regulations and the highest of ecological standards."

The projects are due to be completed by 2026 and 2028, thus “making a great contribution .... to maintaining (China's) energy security," Putin said.

China has being seeking to reduce its overwhelming reliance on coal for electricity, but the political aspects of the event were at least as important as the economic implications.