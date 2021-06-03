 Skip to main content
Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Joe Biden at Windsor Castle
AP

Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Joe Biden at Windsor Castle

  Updated
Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Joe Biden at Windsor Castle

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, April 21, 2021, The Royal Standard flies above Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Buckingham Palace said Thursday June 3, 2021, that Queen Elizabeth II will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle on the final day of the June 11-13 visit to the U.K. for the Group of Seven leaders' summit next week.

 Kirsty Wigglesworth

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle during his visit to the U.K. to attend the Group of Seven leaders' summit next week.

The monarch will host the president and first lady Jill Biden on the final day of the June 11-13 summit taking place in Cornwall, England, the palace said Thursday.

The leaders of the wealthy industrialized nations are holding their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years.

Host nation Britain is keen to show that the rich countries’ club still has clout in a fast-changing world. It also hopes to use the U.K.’s G-7 presidency this year to help forge a post-Brexit “Global Britain” role for the country.

