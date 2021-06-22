Raid on hideout of Myanmar militants sparks deadly shootout

Armed opponents of the ruling junta have organized themselves into what they call People’s Defense Force units, with the ultimate goal of forming a federal army that can challenge the ruling junta. Some activists who have turned to armed resistance have been receiving military training from the militias of ethnic minority groups in border areas who have long battled the central government for greater autonomy, but the extent of their assistance is unclear.

Social media posts claiming to speak for a Mandalay People’s Defense Force branch said during the shootout Tuesday morning that it was the start of an urban guerrilla uprising. There were no signs, however, of any other significant actions.

“The day we have been waiting for has arrived. The Mandalay PDF has started today,” said a post signed by Bo Tun Tauk Naing, described as the group’s leader. The name is a pseudonym, combining the words for “bright like the sun” and “victory” after the abbreviation for the rank of major.

Other posts urged the city’s residents to block military reinforcements, obstruct roads with burning tires and reveal the military’s movements online.