Rap rhythm from Rio de Janeiro's favelas causing a stir

Borges said they organized the shoot the same day as an illegal street race, and participants loaned them cars. He said they used airsoft guns, and doing otherwise would be idiotic.

The Associated Press checked out guns used for music videos while reporting in six favelas over eight days, and all were airsofts, including the rifles Borges and Santos brandished for an April 11 shoot. It also featured wads of fake bills; together, the two make the equivalent of one minimum-wage income from YouTube.

They even changed the location of a shoot from a barbecue where they had planned to film, because they couldn’t afford to feed the traffickers who gathered there.

Gangs control many favelas that are home to 1.7 million people in Rio’s metro region, according to the 2010 census. Services are limited, as are chances of making it out of the favela.

“No one wants to hear kids are dying, young people are dying, that they didn’t give us opportunities,” said Thaina Denicia, 23, a former stripper who raps as Thai Flow.