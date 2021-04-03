Real Sociedad wins 2020 Copa del Rey; 2021 final in 2 weeks

“There are many people who we would have liked to share this with, family and friends who have left us in the worst way possible,” Oyarzabal said with tears in his eyes.

Sociedad, which is based in San Sebastián, had only won the Copa del Rey twice previously in its history, in 1909 and in 1987, its last major trophy.

Bilbao, whose 23 cup titles are second to Barcelona’s record of 30, has now lost the cup final four times since it last won the competition in 1984.

“This is a tough blow,” Bilbao defender Óscar de Marcos said. “It’s true we have another final in 15 days, but losing a final always hurts. We missed our fans, who are with us through the good times and the bad.”

Before the match, a few thousand Bilbao fans violated public health restrictions in place for the coronavirus when they rallied in rowdy, tightly packed groups in Bilbao city center. At least one trash container was in flames near a crowd of mostly young people, many wearing Bilbao’s red-and-white shirts.

Bilbao’s police made pleas on social media for the crowds to go home. The city’s mayor also criticized the gatherings.