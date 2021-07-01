 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Registered sex workers in Germany drop sharply in pandemic
0 Comments
AP

Registered sex workers in Germany drop sharply in pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Registered sex workers in Germany drop sharply in pandemic

FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo people walk through the red light district in Frankfurt, Germany. The number of people registered as sex workers with German authorities declined sharply last year as coronavirus restrictions shut brothels for months, official data showed Thursday.

 Michael Probst

BERLIN (AP) — The number of people registered as sex workers with German authorities declined sharply last year as coronavirus restrictions shut brothels for months, official data showed Thursday.

Legislation in 2002 legalized and regulated prostitution in Germany, giving sex workers social benefits, and they are now obliged to register. But brothels have been closed for much of the time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020 as part of wider lockdowns.

At the end of last year, 24,940 prostitutes were officially registered with authorities, the Federal Statistical Office said. That was down from some 40,400 a year earlier — a 38% drop.

One-fifth of the registered sex workers were German citizens. They were joined by 8,800 Romanians, 2,800 Bulgarians and 1,800 Hungarians, among others.

It isn't clear how accurate a picture the figures paint of the state of the business. Among other issues, registration processes were also disrupted by the pandemic and it has taken time to get reporting processes established over recent years.

By some past estimates, more than two-thirds of sex workers aren’t registered. The statistics office noted that it is unable to give information on unregistered sex workers and brothels.

The number of officially sanctioned establishments offering sex services — the vast majority of them brothels or the like — stood at 2,290 at the end of last year, a 5% rise from the 2,170 registered a year earlier.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will there be fireworks at Mount Rushmore?

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State TV: NKoreans heartbroken over Kim's 'emaciated looks'
World

State TV: NKoreans heartbroken over Kim's 'emaciated looks'

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Heartbroken North Koreans have been worrying tearfully about leader Kim Jong Un's “emaciated looks,” state media quoted a local resident as saying, in a rare acknowledgement of foreign speculation about his weight loss.

+2
Japan ups health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive
World

Japan ups health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Monday to strengthen health controls at airports after a Ugandan Olympic team member tested positive for COVID-19 at the town hosting their training camp, triggering concerns that the upcoming games will spread infections.

+13
AP PHOTOS: Locked shops confront buyers in Indian market
World

AP PHOTOS: Locked shops confront buyers in Indian market

  • Updated

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Rows of locked shops confront bargain-hunters for most of the day in Fancy Bazar, a nearly 200-year-old market that offered cheap prices until the COVID-19 pandemic hit Gauhati, the biggest city in India’s remote northeast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News